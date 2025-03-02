Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for mid-week rain and snow

After temperatures peaked in the 20s yesterday, warmer weather is in store this afternoon.

Overnight lows once again dipped into the teens and single digits. Although cooler this morning, at least the wind was lighter!

Highs climb into the mid-30s under a mainly sunny sky. Cloud cover increases tonight ahead of a more active weather pattern this week.

Lows drop into the mid-20s.

A few spotty showers are possible Monday afternoon as a weak disturbance crosses Wisconsin.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a larger area of low pressure that will track into the Great Lakes on Tuesday.

Scattered showers fill in throughout the afternoon and evening. Moderate rainfall continues into Wednesday as the low pivots through southern Wisconsin.

Colder air filters in late Wednesday, leading to a rain/snow changeover. Some slushy accumulation is possible.

After temperatures drop into the 20s first thing Thursday, highs rebound to the lower 40s under more sunshine.



SUNDAY: Sunny and PleasantHigh: 35

Wind: W 3-5 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 26

Wind: SW 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance Rain

High: 45

TUESDAY: Spotty AM Rain; Mostly Cloudy; PM Rain Likely

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Rain to Snow; Minor Slushy Accumulation

High: 44 (Falling to the lower 30s by 4 pm)

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

