Strong and severe storms brought hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes to parts of Wisconsin yesterday. All severe weather ended late last night. Clouds quickly cleared as westerly winds ramped up behind the departing rain.

Temperatures remained mild overnight, only dropping into the 50s and lower 60s. A strong area of low pressure continues to track through the Upper Midwest today. Gusty southwest winds take hold throughout the day, as highs jump back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible late this afternoon and early evening. Severe weather chances are very low.

A few scattered showers will persist closer to the center of low pressure overnight and into Saturday. To kick off the weekend, a rain chance will continue for areas far north of Milwaukee. Breezy winds continue on Saturday, with highs in the 60s. Sunshine returns on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Who may still have to dodge a few showers:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for another round of Friday showers

Another area of low pressure is tracking south of Wisconsin toward midweek. Additional rain chances are expected from late Monday through Wednesday.



FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Warm; Chance PM Rain/StormsHigh: 80

Wind: SW 15-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers far North; Mostly Cloudy & Windy

Low: 52

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Ch. Showers North; Partly Cloudy

High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 57 Lake 65 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 53 Lake 60 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 53 Lake 58 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.