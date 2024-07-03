Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for 4th of July showers

The majority of yesterday's rain showers have moved out of southeast Wisconsin, but there are still a few showers working up to the northeast along I-43. Some patchy fog has also been noted across the area following yesterday's rainfall. Clouds will begin to move out later this morning and early afternoon, giving way to increasing sunshine. Highs top out in the mid and upper 80s. Dew points will remain in the mid/upper 60s.

A few clouds will drift overhead tonight as lows fall into the upper 60s.

The Independence Day forecast is unsettled across much of the Midwest but looks mainly dry across southeast Wisconsin through the morning hours. As daytime heating takes hold, there is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs may only top out in the lower 80s with clouds around. Rain chances increase later Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms are more likely throughout Friday.

The weekend starts off with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s before more shower chances roll in on Sunday and Monday.



WEDNESDAY: AM Sprinkles; Becoming Sunny, Warm & HumidHigh: 87

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: W 3-5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 82

FRIDAY: Scattered showers/storms

High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 81



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.