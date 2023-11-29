Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up Wednesday, with highs around 40

Southwesterly winds have kicked in overnight - gusting as high as 30mph. Despite wind chills in the teens, temperatures have actually warmed slightly & will continue their upward trend this afternoon. Morning lows in the 20s will rise into the 40s later today. Sunshine is back today before more cloud cover rolls in towards the end of the week.

Breezy winds continue on Thursday & Friday as clouds fill in. Storm Team 4 is monitoring a winter weather system that develops on the Plains and passes South of Wisconsin Friday into Saturday. The latest computer models have shifted the track of this system a bit farther North - meaning that we could see a bit of some rain/snow cross into the Badger State.

There is still room for this track to shift, so stay tuned for updates. At this point, Friday & Saturday's forecast includes a chance for a rain/snow mix. Afternoon highs will climb into the 40s both days. So, this appears to be more of a nuisance event.

Another upper-level wave passes by Saturday night into Sunday. This will also bring a slight chance for a shower/bit of a wintry mix to Wisconsin.

A few more sprinkles are possible on Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 40

Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 30

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

FRIDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

SATURDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Rain/Snow Mix

High: 45

