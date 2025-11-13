Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up this weekend

The Northern Lights made another vibrant appearance across the northern United States. Aurora activity has waned, and this morning marks the end of recent elevated solar activity. A clear sky has allowed temperatures to fall back into the 30s across most of southeast Wisconsin.
Sunshine is back today with highs in the lower to mid-50s. The warming trend continues over the next few days. Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow before crossing 60 degrees on Saturday. A strong cold front will knock temperatures back into the 40s on Sunday. A few light showers are possible late Saturday as the frontal boundary passes by.
Seasonable weather continues into next week.
THURSDAY: Sunny and Mild
High: 53
Wind: W 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 38
Wind: SW 5 mph
FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Mild
High: 58
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers Late
High: 61
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
High: 46
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 43
