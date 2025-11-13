The Northern Lights made another vibrant appearance across the northern United States. Aurora activity has waned, and this morning marks the end of recent elevated solar activity. A clear sky has allowed temperatures to fall back into the 30s across most of southeast Wisconsin.

Watch: When we could see temps in the 60s

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up this weekend

Sunshine is back today with highs in the lower to mid-50s. The warming trend continues over the next few days. Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow before crossing 60 degrees on Saturday. A strong cold front will knock temperatures back into the 40s on Sunday. A few light showers are possible late Saturday as the frontal boundary passes by.

Seasonable weather continues into next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 53

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Mild

High: 58

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers Late

High: 61

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler

High: 46

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

