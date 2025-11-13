Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up this weekend

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up this weekend

The Northern Lights made another vibrant appearance across the northern United States. Aurora activity has waned, and this morning marks the end of recent elevated solar activity. A clear sky has allowed temperatures to fall back into the 30s across most of southeast Wisconsin.

Watch: When we could see temps in the 60s

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up this weekend

Sunshine is back today with highs in the lower to mid-50s. The warming trend continues over the next few days. Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow before crossing 60 degrees on Saturday. A strong cold front will knock temperatures back into the 40s on Sunday. A few light showers are possible late Saturday as the frontal boundary passes by.

Seasonable weather continues into next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 53
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 38
Wind: SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Mild
High: 58

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers Late
High: 61

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
High: 46

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 43

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo