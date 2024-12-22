Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming Up; Messy Monday Wintry Mix

Overnight lows dropped into the single digits and teens Sunday morning. Light winds and a bit of clearing allowed for some cooler spots at the lakefront. However, most areas were running a few degrees warmer compared to yesterday morning. A gradual warm-up is on tap for southern Wisconsin. Southerly winds turn breezy today - ushering in more mild air. Highs climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon.

An area of low pressure moves eastward today more moisture enters Wisconsin. Patchy drizzle is looking more likely tonight. If persistent, freezing drizzle could lead to slick/slippery roads first thing Monday morning. Snow showers develop and become more scattered North of I-94 on Monday. Minor accumulations are possible. The wintry mix exits the area by Monday evening.

Warmer weather is the trend for much of the upcoming week. Highs on Christmas may top out around 40 degrees which is much warmer than average!

Rain chances increase this weekend as highs jump from the lower 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Turning BreezyHigh: 33

Wind: S 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Freezing Drizzle/Mix; Breezy

Low: 31

Wind: S 15 mph

MONDAY: Scattered Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Drizzle; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

THURSDAY: Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

