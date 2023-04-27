Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up but cooler by the lake

Warmer temperatures arrive today with mostly sunny skies! Temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s inland but stay cooler by the lake and in the mid to upper 50s. It's going to be a bit breezy with south-southeast winds 10-15 mph.

We'll have a split in temperatures again Friday, with inland spots reaching the low to mid 60s, while by Lake Michigan temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds gradually increase through the day.

Rain showers return Saturday morning, with scattered rain showers continuing through Sunday. A few showers may include sleet and snow Sunday, with no long-lived accumulation expected. High temperatures climb into the low 50s both days, with lows near 40°.

A few more showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, but otherwise drier weather returns midweek.



THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. BreezyHigh: 59° lakefront...65° inland

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 42°

Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 58° lakefront...65° inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Rain showers. Breezy

High: 54°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Rain showers. Chance wintry mix. Windy

High: 50°

Wind: W 15 G25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers

High: 50°

