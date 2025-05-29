Light rain yesterday held down our temperatures in the 50s for most of the day, but today we will see high temperatures rebound well into the 60s. There will be a chance for a couple of light showers this morning north of Milwaukee, then dry in the middle of the day, before a chance for a couple of pop-up showers in the afternoon.

When we could see more showers:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming temperatures, some rain chances

A cold front will drop straight in from the north on Friday, but not until later in the day. That means most of the day will be warm and dry with highs in the 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible late in the afternoon into the evening.

Cooler but beautiful this weekend, with high temperatures in the 60s by the lake and 70s inland. Great weather for the LPGA U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Lots of sunshine with only a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will then jump up next week, with 70s and 80s looking more and more likely.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Few PM Pop-Up Showers

High: 65

NW-NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 52

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. PM T-Storm Chance

High: 75

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63 Lake, 73 Inland

SUNDAY: Sunny

High: 67 Lake, 75 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake, 83 Inland

