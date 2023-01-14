Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weekend ahead

Clouds have been stubborn to break overnight. A layer of warm air aloft is trapping the low clouds
Clouds have been stubborn to break overnight. A layer of warm air aloft is trapping the low clouds. There may be a window of clearing this afternoon, but many may still see the gray sky throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 30s.
and last updated 2023-01-14 08:19:26-05

Clouds have been stubborn to break overnight. A layer of warm air aloft is trapping the low clouds. There may be a window of clearing this afternoon, but many may still see the gray sky throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid-30s.

SW winds bring in more moisture and warmth tonight -- along with more clouds. Overnight lows will drop to nearly 30°.

Sunday appears cloudy & breezy. But temperatures will stay mild - climbing into the lower 40s.

An approaching low-pressure system brings rain into the forecast for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will reach into the mid-40s.

A few wrap-around showers are possible early Tuesday before drier air moves in mid-week. Highs will remain above average through the rest of the week.

Another late-week system (late Wednesday into Thursday) may bring a chance for showers and perhaps a wintry mix.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Cool
High: 34
Wind: WSW 3-5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 29
Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Mild
High: 41

MONDAY: Rain Showers Likely; Cloudy & Breezy
High: 45

TUESDAY: Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 39

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.