Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weekend ahead

Clouds have been stubborn to break overnight. A layer of warm air aloft is trapping the low clouds. There may be a window of clearing this afternoon, but many may still see the gray sky throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid-30s.
SW winds bring in more moisture and warmth tonight -- along with more clouds. Overnight lows will drop to nearly 30°.
Sunday appears cloudy & breezy. But temperatures will stay mild - climbing into the lower 40s.
An approaching low-pressure system brings rain into the forecast for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will reach into the mid-40s.
A few wrap-around showers are possible early Tuesday before drier air moves in mid-week. Highs will remain above average through the rest of the week.
Another late-week system (late Wednesday into Thursday) may bring a chance for showers and perhaps a wintry mix.
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Cool
High: 34
Wind: WSW 3-5 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 29
Wind: S 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Mild
High: 41
MONDAY: Rain Showers Likely; Cloudy & Breezy
High: 45
TUESDAY: Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 42
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 39