Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weekend ahead

Clouds have been stubborn to break overnight. A layer of warm air aloft is trapping the low clouds. There may be a window of clearing this afternoon, but many may still see the gray sky throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid-30s.

SW winds bring in more moisture and warmth tonight -- along with more clouds. Overnight lows will drop to nearly 30°.

Sunday appears cloudy & breezy. But temperatures will stay mild - climbing into the lower 40s.

An approaching low-pressure system brings rain into the forecast for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will reach into the mid-40s.

A few wrap-around showers are possible early Tuesday before drier air moves in mid-week. Highs will remain above average through the rest of the week.

Another late-week system (late Wednesday into Thursday) may bring a chance for showers and perhaps a wintry mix.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Cool

High: 34

Wind: WSW 3-5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High: 41

MONDAY: Rain Showers Likely; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 45

TUESDAY: Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 39