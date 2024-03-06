Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer Wednesday with afternoon sun

Low clouds will be around early this morning then it will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day. A breeze out of the northeast will stick around today, but it won't be as strong as yesterday. Winds still coming off the lake will keep lakeside areas in the lower 40s. Inland areas will reach into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Next system rolls in Friday bringing a damp cold rain. There is the chance some snow mixes in northwest towards central Wisconsin, but it looks like most of our area will stick with a cold rain. Expect breezy winds Friday into the weekend due to that system. Temperatures will be close to average in the low 40s for the weekend.

Another warm up looks likely early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s along with lots of sunshine!



WEDNESDAY: Clouds Early Then SunnyHigh: 44 Lake 51 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 35

Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 45 lake 52 Inland

FRIDAY: Rainly Likely, especially PM

High: 43

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 45

