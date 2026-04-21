Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weather returns ahead of more rain later this week

After a chilly start to the work week, the warmer weather is back today! Southerly winds & a passing warm front will boost temperatures into the 70s. A few sprinkles may pop up over the area this afternoon & quickly move South. Overnight lows drop into the 40s. Sunshine returns tomorrow as highs climb into the lower 60s.

After returning to the 70s on Thursday, we prepare for our next chance of rain. A cold front will trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms overnight into Friday. At this time, severe weather is unlikely. Sunshine is back for the weekend as highs top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another round of rain is expected early next week.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild; Slight Chance Sprinkles

High: 70

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 42

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake 70 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Overnight Showers/Storms

High: 70

FRIDAY: Rain/Storms Likely

High: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

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