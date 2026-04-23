Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weather on the way for Thursday ahead of more storms

What a fantastic Spring day we had! Even warmer weather is on the way today as Southerly winds usher in the 70s. The added heat will set the stage for showers/storms tonight — especially for areas far West of Milwaukee. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of southern Wisconsin under a Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather. As storms enter Western Wisconsin, they'll be at their strongest. As the rain moves East, storms will lose their strength. The strongest storms around Milwaukee may be capable of gusty winds. We expect roughly 0.25 - 0.5" of added rainfall. An isolated instance of flooding cannot be ruled out.

Showers persist into Friday morning, but show signs of exiting around daybreak. There is an outside chance that a shower/storm could pop-up tomorrow afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid/upper 60s.

Sunshine returns for the weekend as highs remain in the upper 50s/lower 60s. More rain arrives Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 75

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storm

Low: 57

Wind: S 10 mph

FRIDAY: AM Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

High: 67

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 64 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57 lake 67 Inland

MONDAY: Showers Likely

High: 60

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