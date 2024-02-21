Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer today with temps in 50s

A lake breeze kept some areas in the 40s yesterday, but for today it will be all 50s this afternoon! There is a chance some areas towards the Illinois border could make a run at 60 degrees. Expect a few areas of lower clouds this morning, then filtered sunshine from high clouds this afternoon. There's a very small chance for isolated drizzles early today.

A system passes down to our south Thursday. It'll be just close enough to bring us some morning cloud cover with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for a rain shower or two in the morning, but mainly towards northern Illinois.

Cold air swings south Thursday night into Friday morning behind that low pressure system to our south. Highs will likely be in the upper 30s shortly past midnight with temperatures falling through the morning and into the afternoon. Wind chills will fall into the teens and a few flurries or light snow showers are not out of the question Friday as the colder air spills south.

It won't last long; Saturday will still be a cooler day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. By Sunday we are back in the 50s and could see a few days next week touch the 60s!



WEDNESDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Slight AM Drizzle ChanceHigh: 56

Wind: WSW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers Late South

Low: 38

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Slight Ch. Showers Early. Decreasing Clouds

High: 50

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Flurries, Colder

High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warming Up

High: 52



