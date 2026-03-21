Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer Today, Cool Sunday

Saturday is going to be the pick day of the weekend. After some morning clouds, eventually the sun will return and we'll warm things up nicely. If we can keep a SW wind going, we'll hold onto the mild air longer by the lake where we should make it into the mid 60s. Inland should get close to 70.

Clouds return tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Get ready for a breezy and cool Sunday, We also will see a chance of a few scattered showers that could mix in with a few flakes late in the day, Highs will only be in the low 40s, but it will feel cooler than that with the gusty NNE wind.

WATCH: How high will the temperatures get today?

Warmer Today, Cool Sunday

Monday has more sun, but it still will be on the cool side. Highs will be around 40 along the lake, and mid 40s inland.

50s return from Tuesday through Thursday with a small chance of rain Thursday.

Overall, it looks like a pretty quiet upcoming week overall.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL FISH

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and mild

High: 65 Lakefront. 71 Inland. and possibly cooling along the lake this afternoon.

WInd: SSW 6-12 gusting to 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy.

Low: 38.

Wind: Bec. N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with

a few scattered showers possible. A few flakes

may mix in late in the day.

High: 41.

Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 30 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 40 lakefront... 46 inland.

Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH,

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53.

WEDS: Mostly cloudy.

High: 52.

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