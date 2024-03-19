Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer temps but still windy

Low 50s are in the forecast for this afternoon! Don't get too excited because it comes with gusty winds throughout the day, so it will feel more like the 30s and 40s. Cloudier skies this morning will give way to more areas of sunshine this afternoon.

We'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow but it will be cold again, with highs close to 10 degrees below average in the mid 30s. We'll see another chilly and calm day Thursday, then a clipper system arrives Thursday night into Friday. The timing of this system has slowed down a bit, keeping more snow going throughout the day Friday. Accumulations will be possible, so keep an eye on the forecast for the commute on Friday.

We'll have a quiet day Saturday before a strong system moves into the region. An active pattern sets up for late this week into early next week.



TUESDAY: Cloudier Skies Becoming Partly Cloudy, WindyHigh: 51

Wind: W 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 25

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Chilly

High: 36

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

High: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Snow Likely, Some Mix South

High: 35

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly

High: 33

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.