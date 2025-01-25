Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer Saturday; Watching for afternoon flurries

Milwaukee & southeast Wisconsin are back into the 30s today! Most areas will climb above freezing for the first time in a week.

Meanwhile, an approaching cold front brings in a few flurries this afternoon and sets temps back for Sunday.

Westerly winds kick up this afternoon as the front approaches from the NW. Light snow flurries are possible along and just behind the frontal boundary.

Clouds gradually clear out tonight as lows drop into the lower teens at the lakefront and single-digits farther inland.

Highs may only top out in the mid to upper 20s under a mainly sunny sky on Sunday.

Although temperatures are expected to be milder this week, strong low pressure in southern Canada will kick up wind speeds across Wisconsin.

Highs on Monday jump into the mid & upper 30s. However, winds may gust as high as 35-40mph.

No major snow systems are forecast. A few clippers will be passing just to the North which may bring a couple of small snow chances early in the week.

SATURDAY: Early Sunshine; Then Partly Cloudy with a few flurriesHigh: 34

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Cool & Breezy

Low: 11

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy & Chilly

High: 26

MONDAY: Windy & Partly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Breezy & Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Snow Showers

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Light Snow

High: 34

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.