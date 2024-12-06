Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer for the weekend

We're seeing a frosty and chilly start to the day for many but today is a transition day as we move to a milder pattern for the weekend! Highs today will reach near 30 with increasing clouds heading into the afternoon. A steady breeze out of the west will make it feel like the single digits this morning and teens this afternoon.

Winds calm down a bit more tonight and temperatures don't drop much. Overnight lows will stay in the 20s. Expect a pretty nice-looking weekend with winds increasing out of the southwest on Saturday pulling in mild temperatures reaching the low 40s. Temperatures climb even more for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and maybe a chance at 50 between Sunday and Monday.

A slight chance for rain Sunday night into Monday morning, but the forecast has been trending drier. Expect another shot of colder air in the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Morning Sun, Increasing CloudsHigh: 30

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Not As Cold

Low: 26

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild

High: 43

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High: 48

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 49

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Colder

High: 34

