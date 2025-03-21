Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer & breezy Friday

A mainly clear sky has allowed temperatures to fall back into the 20s and 30s this morning. Filtered sunshine will give way to more cloud cover later in the day as a cold front approaches from the NW. Gusty SW winds will boost temperatures into the mid-50s, possibly gusting as high as 35 mph.

A few light showers are possible as the cold front passes this evening. A few snowflakes may mix in.

Watch to find out who could dodge some rain late this evening:

Sunshine is back for Saturday with highs on either side of 40 degrees.

By Sunday, another dynamic low-pressure system moves off the northern Plains. Scattered showers/wintry mix begins Sunday morning with a changeover to all rain by the afternoon. Scattered showers may switch back over to light snow Sunday night.

Highs remain in the 40s next week.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds and Breezy; Chance PM Shower
High: 55
Wind: SW 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Slight chance Rain/Snow Flurry; Cloudy & Breezy
Low: 26
Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

SATURDAY: Early Clouds; Increasing Sunshine
High: 37

SUNDAY: Rain/Snow Mix Likely
High: 47

MONDAY: Slight Chance Snow Shower; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 43

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
High: 44

