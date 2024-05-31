Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer afternoon, filtered sun

Last day of meteorological spring! We are waking up to chilly temperatures once again in the 40s this morning, it will be the last morning that temperatures drop this far.
and last updated 2024-05-31 06:43:04-04

It's the last day of meteorological spring! We are waking up to chilly temperatures in the 40s once again this morning, but it will be the last morning that temperatures drop this far. A low-pressure system will throw some upper-level clouds our way today giving us some filtered sunshine, but it'll still be a nice and bright day overall. Highs will be warmer area wide with low to mid 70s near the lake and upper 70s inland.

Clouds will thicken up tonight becoming mostly cloudy. Low temperatures stay warmer in the 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will be possible Saturday. That will keep highs cooler in the 60s. Sunday looks fantastic to finish out the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Storm chances increase Monday through Wednesday of next week. That will come with warmer temperatures and more humidity as dew points climb into the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High Clouds Filter SunshineHigh: 74 Lake, 78 Inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 57
Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Chance Showers, Mostly Cloudy
High: 67
            
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 73 Lake, 77 Inland

MONDAY: Storm Chance, Humid
High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Storm Chance
High: 76 lake, 81 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.