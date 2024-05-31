Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer afternoon, filtered sun

It's the last day of meteorological spring! We are waking up to chilly temperatures in the 40s once again this morning, but it will be the last morning that temperatures drop this far. A low-pressure system will throw some upper-level clouds our way today giving us some filtered sunshine, but it'll still be a nice and bright day overall. Highs will be warmer area wide with low to mid 70s near the lake and upper 70s inland.

Clouds will thicken up tonight becoming mostly cloudy. Low temperatures stay warmer in the 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will be possible Saturday. That will keep highs cooler in the 60s. Sunday looks fantastic to finish out the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Storm chances increase Monday through Wednesday of next week. That will come with warmer temperatures and more humidity as dew points climb into the 60s.



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High Clouds Filter SunshineHigh: 74 Lake, 78 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 57

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Chance Showers, Mostly Cloudy

High: 67



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 73 Lake, 77 Inland

MONDAY: Storm Chance, Humid

High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Storm Chance

High: 76 lake, 81 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.