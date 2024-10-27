Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Warm & windy start to the week

High pressure has settled over the Midwest this Sunday morning. Showers continue over far northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Cloud cover from this activity has drifted into areas far North of Milwaukee. Overnight lows have dropped into the lower 30s far inland. Readings have remained in the lower 40s at the lakefront.

Southerly winds take hold today as high-pressure begins shifting Eastward. Highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

As the high continues moving away, a tighter pressure field forms early in the week. Southerly winds increase for Monday - driving highs into the mid 60s.

A few spotty showers/thundershowers are possible late tomorrow night.

By Tuesday, 30-40 mph gusts are possible with highs topping out in the upper 70s - near 80 in some spots.

The warm and windy weather continues into Wednesday as a frontal system approaches from the NW.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible late Wednesday night as the front rolls through. Rain continues into early Thursday, but will begin tapering off by lunchtime. Outside of some wrap-around showers, most places look dry by the afternoon/evening of Halloween.

Highs fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s next weekend.



SUNDAY: Lots of sunshineHigh: 60

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 44 Lake 37 Inland

Wind: S 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Late T-Showers

High: 65

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Windy & Warm

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy; PM Showers/Storms

High: 78

THURSDAY: AM Showers, then Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 57

