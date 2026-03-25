Milwaukee almost made it to 50 degrees yesterday, and the warming trend continues today. Highs jump into the mid-60s under a SW breeze.
A cold front drops in from the North tomorrow. Before the front arrives, temperatures will jump to around 60 degrees. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but tailgaters for the Brewers Home Opener should largely remain dry. You may still want the poncho, though! As the front moves by, scattered showers will grow in coverage. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out South of I-94 before the rain exits. Temperatures will then fall rapidly into the afternoon and evening.
WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm Wednesday
Cooler weather is expected on Friday before warmer sunshine over the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy But Mild
High: 65
Wind: S 5-15 G 25 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 48
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Chance AM Sprinkle; Then PM Showers
High: 60, quickly falling after 12:00 p.m.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly
High: 40
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 48
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 55
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