Milwaukee almost made it to 50 degrees yesterday, and the warming trend continues today. Highs jump into the mid-60s under a SW breeze.

A cold front drops in from the North tomorrow. Before the front arrives, temperatures will jump to around 60 degrees. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but tailgaters for the Brewers Home Opener should largely remain dry. You may still want the poncho, though! As the front moves by, scattered showers will grow in coverage. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out South of I-94 before the rain exits. Temperatures will then fall rapidly into the afternoon and evening.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm Wednesday

Brendan Johnson's Storm Team 4Cast for Wednesday, March 25

Cooler weather is expected on Friday before warmer sunshine over the weekend.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy But Mild

High: 65

Wind: S 5-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Chance AM Sprinkle; Then PM Showers

High: 60, quickly falling after 12:00 p.m.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

High: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

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