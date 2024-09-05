Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm today, taste of fall this weekend

Overnight lows have fallen into the 50s across southeast Wisconsin. However, more humidity has built in over the last several hours. Sunshine will break out this morning, but more clouds enter in from the northwest as a cold front approaches. Before the front arrives, highs climb into the 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as the front moves by. Rain enters into southeast Wisconsin late this afternoon and into the evening hours.

After the front passes, winds turn northerly and a cool down begins. Spotty showers will be possible through Saturday afternoon. Lows drop into the mid and upper 50s tonight. Friday's high temperatures may only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

By Saturday morning, inland areas could drop into the lower 40s - with lows near 50 at the lakefront. Cooler conditions persist through Sunday before warm air moves back in next week.



THURSDAY: Early Sunshine; then increasing clouds. Chance Showers/Iso. StormsHigh: 84

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 58

Wind: N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cooler. Slight Chance Showers

High: 68

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cool

High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.