Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm Sunday; Watching for late Monday storms

A few spotty sprinkles have drifted into SE Wisconsin from the North. Cloud cover from overnight storms will begin to dissipate by late morning and early afternoon. This allows highs to soar into the mid and upper 80s. A few 90s can't be ruled out. A weak frontal boundary has stalled over Wisconsin. It may be able to trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon/evening.

A complex of showers and storms fires up across Minnesota and moves into SW Wisconsin tonight. A few showers and storms may enter the area first thing Monday morning. Most of the day is looking dry for southern Wisconsin. However, showers and storms will grow in coverage across the North Woods and begin drifting South. Heavy rainfall is a concern Monday night. 1-2" of rainfall is possible - with higher amounts farther North. A few strong storms are also possible.

Rain begins to exit first thing Tuesday. Cooler & drier air filters in for the remainder of the week.



SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Partly Sunny & Warm; Slight Chance PM StormsHigh: 87

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly Cloudy & Humid

Low: 70

Wind: Var. 5 mph

MONDAY: Rain/Storms Likely - Heavy rain possible overnight; Mostly Cloudy

High: 76

TUESDAY: Rain Early; Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler & Less Humid

High: 74

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

