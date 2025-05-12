Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm inland, cooler by the lake

Another nice day of weather across the state on this Monday! There is a big temperature range depending on where you live, with a light breeze from the southeast. Highs will be in the upper 60s along the lakefront, with inland spots reaching near 80 degrees. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with only a few afternoon clouds mixing in.
A low-pressure system will move north along the Mississippi River today, eventually bringing the chance for a few rain showers by Tuesday morning. It won't be a washout, but look for some hit-or-miss rain showers to be possible. Highs will be in the 60s along the lake and the 70s inland.
When rain chances return:
A good day is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s lakeside and upper 70s inland. Thursday will bring the chance for some afternoon and evening storms; some could be strong to severe. Keep an eye on the forecast. Behind that low will be breezy winds and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Few PM Clouds
High: 69 Lake, 80 Inland
Wind: SE 10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Few Showers Late
Low: 52
Wind: E 5 mph
TUESDAY: Sct. Showers, Mostly Cloudy
High: 65 Lake, 74 Inland
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 68 Lake, 77 Inland
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Thunderstorms, Some Strong
High: 74 Lake, 82 Inland
FRIDAY: Breezy, Slight Ch. Showers, Partly Cloudy
High: 71
