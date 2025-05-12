Another nice day of weather across the state on this Monday! There is a big temperature range depending on where you live, with a light breeze from the southeast. Highs will be in the upper 60s along the lakefront, with inland spots reaching near 80 degrees. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with only a few afternoon clouds mixing in.

A low-pressure system will move north along the Mississippi River today, eventually bringing the chance for a few rain showers by Tuesday morning. It won't be a washout, but look for some hit-or-miss rain showers to be possible. Highs will be in the 60s along the lake and the 70s inland.

When rain chances return:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm inland, cooler by the lake

A good day is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s lakeside and upper 70s inland. Thursday will bring the chance for some afternoon and evening storms; some could be strong to severe. Keep an eye on the forecast. Behind that low will be breezy winds and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Few PM Clouds

High: 69 Lake, 80 Inland

Wind: SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Few Showers Late

Low: 52

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Sct. Showers, Mostly Cloudy

High: 65 Lake, 74 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake, 77 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Thunderstorms, Some Strong

High: 74 Lake, 82 Inland

FRIDAY: Breezy, Slight Ch. Showers, Partly Cloudy

High: 71

