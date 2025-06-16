Summer-like weather this week with lots of 70s, 80s and even some 90s toward the weekend. It also comes with more humidity and some scattered storm chances.

There is an area of showers across southwestern Wisconsin this morning that will try to bring some raindrops, mainly to areas west and northwest of Milwaukee. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will range from the upper 70s by the lake to 80s inland.

Watch: When storm chances will be highest:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm & humid week

A warm front will lift through the area tonight, bringing more warm and humid weather. Dew points climb well into the 60s with highs in the 80s. Most of the day is looking dry, with the best chance for storms coming in late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Wednesday will be the day with the highest chances for showers and storms, which should keep temperatures down in the 70s. Some storms could be strong.

Temperatures will start to jump up late in the week, with highs forecast to be near 90 for both Saturday and Sunday with dry and sunny weather.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Ch. (mainly NW)

High: 79 Lake, 85 Inland

Wind: SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Warm

Low: 65

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Warm & Humid, Sct. Storms, Mainly At Night

High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms Likely, Mostly Cloudy

High: 76

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 82

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 76 Lake, 80 Inland

