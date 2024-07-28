Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm & humid; Watching for hit & miss storms

Temperatures and humidity are going up across SE Wisconsin. This leads to daily hit & miss rain chances.
Morning showers have been spotty &amp; light. Daytime heating could spark a few heavier downpours and some lightning.
Clouds have moved in early Sunday morning – with temperatures hovering in the 70s at the lakefront & 60s inland.
The weekend is capped off with more heat & humidity. Although highs will top out in the lower - mid 80s, dew points are expected to rise into the upper 60s.

A cluster of showers is moving Northward towards Wisconsin. The rain this morning has been very scattered & light. As daytime heating takes hold, there's a potential for a few heavier downpours and lightning/thunder.

Rain coverage subsides overnight as lows drop into the upper 60s - near 70.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for a complex of storms to develop over eastern Iowa tonight. While the storms will weaken & diminish as they move East during the morning, the residual boundary from these storms could spark more development on Monday afternoon. There are still questions about the exact track & placement of this storm complex. A few stronger storms are possible with this activity.

The heat & humidity remain in place on Tuesday - with a slight chance for a pop-up storm.

On & off rain chances continue through the remainder of the week due to the hot & humid environment.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid; Spotty showers early, then PM Chance for Showers/StormsHigh: 80
Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain/Storms Ending; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 70
Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Scattered Showers/Storms; Warm & Humid
High: 85

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid; Slight Chance Pop-up Storm
High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Hot & Humid; Chance PM Showers/Storms
High: 87

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy; Warm & Humid
High: 85

