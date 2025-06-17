Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm, humid & stormy

A couple of weakening showers passed through overnight, so you might notice some wet pavement here or there. Other than that, we are starting off dry this morning with sunshine and warm temperatures. That sunshine will help quickly push our high temperatures into the upper 80s this afternoon, with high humidity.

We stay dry most of the day, but by late in the afternoon and into the evening, we will watch for scattered storms to move in from the west.

Wednesday will also be humid but not as warm, with mostly cloudy skies. Look for dry conditions early, then a low pressure system will bring a round of heavy rain and storms across southern Wisconsin from midday into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, mainly toward the state line. If the low lifts further north, more areas could then see stronger storms.

Still a small chance for a shower or storm Thursday into Friday. Then we warm up quickly for the weekend. Highs will be near the low 90s, with dew points near 70. That combination could push heat index values into the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Humid, Evening Storms

High: 87

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Sct. Storms Early, Humid

Low: 65

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Heavy Rain & Storms

High: 73

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Storm

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Storm

High: 79 Lake, 83 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid

High: 89

Heat Index: 95

