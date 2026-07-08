Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm & humid

After a string of beautiful days, the heat, humidity and chance of storms returns to southern Wisconsin. Warmer air is already surging into the Badger State. Overnight lows have only fallen to the upper 60s/lower 70s. Dew points will climb into the 60s today with highs settling in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The hottest conditions will be felt South of I-94 due to a chance of storms far North.

An approaching frontal boundary will be the focus for shower & storm development today. Given the warm & humid conditions, a few stronger storms are possible. Gusty winds and downpours are the biggest concerns. Given the slow-moving nature of this rain and the potential for high rain rates, localized flooding is a possibility. Storms will weaken as the progress farther Southeastward.

There is an outside chance for a few showers/storm to clip Fond du Lac & Sheboygan counties towards late-morning. The best timeframe for strong storms will be after 6P and through midnight. Additional showers and storms are possible overnight and into Thursday. While severe weather is not expected overnight, heavy rain is possible. A few more storms may redevelop Thursday afternoon.

Highs fall back into the lower 80s on Thursday, but it still remains muggy. Dew points fall slightly on Friday as sunshine returns.

Overall, expect a sunny weekend with highs in the lower 80s. The 90s & humidity return next week.

TODAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid; Chance PM Storms North

High: 88

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms

Low: 70

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms; Cloudy & Muggy

High: 82

Wind: SW/NE 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

SUNDAY: Warm & Humid; Mostly Sunny

High: 85

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