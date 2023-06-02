Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm end to the week with highs in the 80s

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon pop-up t-storms possible for inland areas; coverage will be minimal. Highs will be cooler near the lake, in the upper 70s and low 80s, with highs around 90 inland. The fire danger remains high, avoid outdoor burning and use caution with grills and campfires.

Saturday is partly cloudy with highs around 80 near the lake and in the mid-80s inland. Sunday is a little cooler near the lake with highs in the mid-70s, however inland areas still see highs in the middle-80s. There may be an isolated shower Sunday, but coverage looks rather limited.

Monday brings another slight chance for rain or a thunderstorm, highs will be in the 70s. A cold front sweeps through late in the day, leading to cooler weather Tuesday through Thursday.



FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Inland Pop-Up T-ShowerHigh: 82 Lake 90 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: E/NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80 Lake 86 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Shower/Storm

High: 75 Lake 84 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 75

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 70

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.