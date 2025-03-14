Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm day Friday, storms expected tonight

A very mild start to the day with temperatures in the 40s! Only the small chance for a shower this morning, mainly out towards Madison as a warm front lifts north early today. It will be a warm and breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s by the lake, but inland spots will reach into the low to mid 70s!

Watch: When to expect storms Friday night:

Storm Team 4 morning update for Friday, March 14

Showers and storms will be likely tonight. Most of the storms will roll through between 10pm and 2am. Severe storms are likely to our southwest, but this line will gradually weaken as is moves north towards us. Widespread severe weather is not expected but one or two storms could still contain some gusty damaging winds.

Windy but still fairly mild for most of Saturday with temperatures in the 50s for most of the day. Winds will be very strong gusting over 45 mph at times. Other than an isolated shower most of the day Saturday is looking dry with rain staying to our northwest. Saturday night into Sunday temperatures will tumble a good 20 degrees with highs only in the low 40s on Sunday. There could even be a few flurries Sunday.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy and Warm, T-Storms At NightHigh: 64 Lake, 74 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Showers & Storms Likely, Some Strong, Breezy

Low: 50

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Very Windy, Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower

High: 61

Wind: SW 15-30 mph G 45 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy With Flurries, Breezy and Colder

High: 41

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High: 53

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High: 60

