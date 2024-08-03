Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and sunny weekend

More sunshine and warmth is on tap for the weekend! Morning temperatures have been hovering in the lower 70s farther inland. Lakefront temperatures have remained in the upper 70s - 80°. A mostly sunny day is in store with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s. A cluster of storms erupts over Minnesota late this afternoon and is expected to drop southward into Wisconsin overnight. There is a chance a few sprinkles may reach SE Wisconsin first thing Sunday.

Most of tomorrow looks dry with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points remain elevated - topping off in the upper 60s.

Hi-resolution computer guidance shows a cluster of storms developing right over southern Wisconsin late Sunday night and dropping south into Illinois by Monday morning. Storm Team 4 is monitoring this closely.

Another round of showers and storms is likely on Monday. Heavy and repeated rounds of rain are possible within this setup. Flooding is a concern from Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Once these showers and storms clear the area, cooler and drier air filters into Wisconsin. Cooler and comfortable conditions are expected for the remainder of the week.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warm & Slightly less HumidHigh: 85

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 68

Wind: E 5 mph

SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Mostly Sunny & Warm; Chance PM Storms

High: 88

MONDAY: Rain/Storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

TUESDAY: Chance Early Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler & less Humid

High: 76

