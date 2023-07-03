Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice Monday, chance for 4th of July showers

The sunshine, heat & humidity is back for the 3rd & 4th of July! A bit of patchy fog has developed in portions of southern Wisconsin. Low temperatures have fallen into the 60s under the mainly clear sky. The ample sunshine will allow highs to warm into the lower - mid 80s at the lakefront. Afternoon readings will reach into the lower 90s farther inland. A lake breeze is possible later today - which will keep things cooler in the East.

Although a rogue shower is possible today, the better chance for pop-ups looks to be on the 4th of July itself. Outside of a quick shower or two in the morning, a bit more instability is forecast along with plenty of moisture in the afternoon. Those with afternoon/evening plans on Tuesday should keep a close eye on the forecast and check the radar!

There is a much better chance for rainfall when a cold front drops through the region on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast. Some could be on the stronger side Wednesday afternoon. Rain will exit the area early Thursday. Highs are expected to be a bit cooler at the end of the week - in the upper 70s & lower 80s.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & WarmHigh: 84 Lake 90 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 68

Wind: S 5 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid; Chance PM Storms

High: 91

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Some could be strong

Mostly Cloudy

High: 87

THURSDAY: Chance AM Showers, then becoming Sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

