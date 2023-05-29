Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and sunny Memorial Day

Memorial Day looks fantastic for SE Wisconsin. Highs will climb into the mid-70s along Lake Michigan with afternoon readings soaring into the lower 80s farther inland. High-pressure begins to slowly drift East. Southerly winds will take hold for much of the week ahead - boosting temperatures to their summer-like levels.

Afternoon highs rise into the upper 70s/lower 80s at the lakefront tomorrow. Inland high temperatures could make a run towards 90 degrees. This pattern persists through the entire week.

The stagnant weather pattern means a copy & paste forecast each day. However, more moisture and the hot sun means pop-up showers are a possibility. Rain chances will remain low throughout the week, but afternoon rain is something to watch out for. Any rain would be scattered at best.

The warm & sunny weather continues into next weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny to Partly CloudyHigh: 75 Lake 84 Inland

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 78 Lake 88 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance Pop-Up Storm

High: 80 Lake Near 90 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance Pop-Up Storm

High: 80 Lake Near 90 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance Pop-Up Storm

High: 78 Lake 88 Inland

