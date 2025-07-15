Lots of sunshine with warm temperatures today! Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s area-wide, with increasing humidity into this afternoon. More moisture will continue to feed in from the south tonight. Most areas will stay dry, but we cannot completely rule out an isolated overnight shower, mainly toward the state line.

When storms and a cold front will cool things down:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and humid Tuesday

Dew points jump well into the 70s tomorrow as a very thick and humid air mass moves in ahead of a cold front. With temperatures well into the 80s, it will feel more like the 90s in the afternoon. Storms will fire up to our west early in the afternoon near the Mississippi River and march east as the afternoon progresses. Strong to severe storms are looking likely, with straight-line winds being the biggest threat. We are under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The best timing for those storms will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., with some rain lingering later into the night.

A few isolated showers might linger into early Thursday morning, then gradual clearing into the afternoon. Late in the day Thursday will be beautiful, as dew points fall into the 50s with temperatures in the 70s. Really nice weather for Friday too, before another system brings rain chances for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid

High: 87

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Warm & Humid

Low: 72

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Humid, PM Scattered T-Storms (Some Severe?)

High: 86

THURSDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early, Then Clearing, Cooler

High: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

SATURDAY: Chance T-Storms

High: 79

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.