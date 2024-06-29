Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Warm and humid Saturday

The rain is moving out, but the heat & humidity set in for early afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 80s - lower 90s across the region as two cold fronts drift across Wisconsin. The first will wipe away the early cloud cover and low fog. The second will bring in lower humidity, but may also spark an isolated shower/storm or two late this afternoon/evening.
High-pressure moves in for Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with a much cooler feel. Sunshine holds into Monday. Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast through the mid-week period as several waves move by in the upper-level pattern. No day is a complete washout, but rain looks more widespread Tuesday into Wednesday morning and again on Friday.
SATURDAY: Early fog/clouds; Gradual Clearing; Slight chance PM Shower/StormHigh: 88
Wind: W 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Low: 57
Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler
High: 71
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73 Lake 76 Inland
TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 78
WEDNESDAY: AM Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 86
