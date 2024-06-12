Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and humid, hit or miss storms possible

Outside of a more persistent shower in Sheboygan county last night, most of the area picked up little to no rain yesterday.

We're turning our attention now to the increasing heat, humidity and chances for storms in the next 48 hours. While the storm chances are a bit complicated, the heat and humidity are a near-guarantee.

Southwest winds will usher in increasing temperatures and humidity levels. Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s today. Dew points may approach or even exceed 60 degrees.

Meanwhile, showers and storms are expected to erupt over portions of Minnesota today, potentially drifting southeast into Wisconsin. High-resolution computer models have struggled to paint a clear picture as to what exactly may happen. As of Wednesday morning, there is a chance that some remnant showers/storms may reach southeast Wisconsin later this evening — after 5:00 p.m. There is also a chance this activity may dissipate before reaching the area. A second wave of showers and storms, erupting in the same region, may also roll into Wisconsin in the overnight hours. These showers and storms would arrive in the early morning hours.

The severe threat with these two rounds is quite limited, but the strongest storms, if they're able to make it, could produce gusty winds and small hail.

The advancing cold front will be the focus for the second round of showers/storms. That frontal system will drift farther south and into northern Illinois by Thursday afternoon. Severe weather is possible south of Wisconsin. However, this is a marginal opportunity for a few storms to break out near or just north of the state line.

After the front passes, cooler conditions are expected for Friday and Saturday. Rounds of showers will rotate back into northwest Wisconsin this weekend as we move into a much more hot & humid pattern next week. Expect daily high temperatures in the 80s - lower 90s with pop-up shower/storm chances.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm; Chance Evening StormsHigh: 85

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Warm, Humid & Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers/Storms

High: 86

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 73

SUNDAY: Warm, Humid & Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers/Storms

High: 85

