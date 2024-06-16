Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and humid Father's Day

Overnight showers and storms continue to move through Wisconsin. A cluster of showers and storms will impact portions of SE Wisconsin through the late morning and early afternoon. The strongest storms could produce 30-40mph winds & small hail. As those storms clear the area, attention turns to the rapid onset of heat & humidity. Highs are expected to jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Gusty south winds will also usher in more humidity. They will also make for a choppy Lake Michigan. A Small Craft Advisory is in place for the nearshore waters due to waves of 4-6 feet. Beachgoers, there is a HIGH swim risk for Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties, and a MODERATE swim risk for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. Swimming is not advised.

Overnight lows only drop into the 70s.

Hot & humid conditions are expected Monday & Tuesday as highs jump into the lower 90s area wide. Heat index values could approach 100-degrees in some spots. There is a slight chance of pop-up afternoon storms both days due to the heat and humidity.

A cold front drops in from the NW by Wednesday. This will lead to a better opportunity for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. As the front stalls, additional showers/storms will redevelop near the frontal zone Thursday and perhaps Friday. Highs remain in the lower 80s.



SUNDAY: Scattered AM Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm, Humid & BreezyHigh: 87

Wind: S 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm

Low: 72

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Hot, humid & Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Pop-Up Storms

High: 92

TUESDAY: Hot, humid & Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Pop-Up Storms

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 89

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy & Warm

High: 82

