Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and humid Father's Day

A few showers and storms are possible during the late morning before the heat and humidity ramp up this Father's Day! The 90s are on the way by Monday and Tuesday.
Overnight showers and storms continue to move through Wisconsin. A cluster of showers and storms will impact portions of SE Wisconsin through the late morning and early afternoon. The strongest storms could produce 30-40mph winds & small hail. As those storms clear the area, attention turns to the rapid onset of heat & humidity. Highs are expected to jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Gusty south winds will also usher in more humidity. They will also make for a choppy Lake Michigan. A Small Craft Advisory is in place for the nearshore waters due to waves of 4-6 feet. Beachgoers, there is a HIGH swim risk for Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties, and a MODERATE swim risk for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. Swimming is not advised.

Overnight lows only drop into the 70s.

Hot & humid conditions are expected Monday & Tuesday as highs jump into the lower 90s area wide. Heat index values could approach 100-degrees in some spots. There is a slight chance of pop-up afternoon storms both days due to the heat and humidity.

A cold front drops in from the NW by Wednesday. This will lead to a better opportunity for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. As the front stalls, additional showers/storms will redevelop near the frontal zone Thursday and perhaps Friday. Highs remain in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Scattered AM Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm, Humid & BreezyHigh: 87
Wind: S 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm
Low: 72
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Hot, humid & Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Pop-Up Storms
High: 92

TUESDAY: Hot, humid & Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Pop-Up Storms
High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid
High: 89

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy & Warm
High: 82

