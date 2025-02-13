Southeast Wisconsin weather: Waking up to snow and looking ahead to more

Snow has come to an end with all advisories and warnings also ending. A few flurries will still be possible early then clearing skies as we head into this afternoon. It will be a cold morning for anyone doing snow clean up with highs in the teens and wind chills in the single digits to even slightly below zero at times.

Calm and cold for tonight with lows dropping down close to zero in Milwaukee and below zero inland. Wind chills tonight into Friday morning will be near 10 below.

Clouds will quickly increase throughout the day Friday as our next system starts to approach. Snow chances will ramp up by the evening into Friday night. A widespread 3-6 inches of snow will be possible with this system coming to an end Saturday. Sunday will get cold and windy with arctic air moving in for early next week. Wind chills by Monday morning will be near 20 below! Most of next week is looking cold and calm.

THURSDAY: Clearing Skies, Breezy, Chilly

High: 19

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold

Low: Lake 1, Inland -5

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Wind Chill: -15 to -5

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Snow Likely, Some Accumulation

High: 23

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Light Snow, Some Accumulation

High: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries, Windy, Cold

High: 22

MONDAY: Very Cold, Partly Cloudy

High: 8

