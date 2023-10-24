Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain lingers through Wednesday's morning commute

NEW RECORD - As of 3 pm, Milwaukee has warmed up to 81°, setting a new high temperature record for today's date. The previous record of 80° was last set in 1963.

It was a record warm day today with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. It's going to stay mild tonight, but rain also returns well after midnight. The rain may linger through tomorrow morning's commute, then the rest of the day looks dry. Only up to a quarter inch of rain is likely. You should also expect the southwest breeze to ramp up overnight as well.

We won't break any more records, but temperatures overall stay warm the rest of the work week with highs around 70. Another heavier round of rain is likely tomorrow night and into Thursday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Rain Likely Late. Windy and Mild

Low: 60

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Morning Rain. Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 68

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY:

Morning Rain. Scattered PM T-Storms

High: 70

FRIDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Showers

High: 70

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and Cooler. Ch. Rain At Night

High: 51

