Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain lingers through Wednesday's morning commute

The rain may linger through tomorrow morning's commute, then the rest of the day looks dry. Only up to a quarter inch of rain is likely.
The rain may linger through tomorrow morning's commute, then the rest of the day looks dry. Only up to a quarter inch of rain is likely.
and last updated 2023-10-24 23:27:20-04

NEW RECORD - As of 3 pm, Milwaukee has warmed up to 81°, setting a new high temperature record for today's date. The previous record of 80° was last set in 1963.

_________

It was a record warm day today with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. It's going to stay mild tonight, but rain also returns well after midnight. The rain may linger through tomorrow morning's commute, then the rest of the day looks dry. Only up to a quarter inch of rain is likely. You should also expect the southwest breeze to ramp up overnight as well.

We won't break any more records, but temperatures overall stay warm the rest of the work week with highs around 70. Another heavier round of rain is likely tomorrow night and into Thursday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT:   Rain Likely Late. Windy and Mild
Low: 60
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY:
Morning Rain. Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild
High: 68
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY:       
Morning Rain. Scattered PM T-Storms
High: 70

FRIDAY:     
Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Showers
High: 70

SATURDAY:   
Mostly Cloudy and Cooler. Ch. Rain At Night
High: 51

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.