Southeast Wisconsin weather: Very warm stretch of weather on the way

If you enjoyed this little reprieve from the warm weather, unfortunately we have a lot more of those very warm temperatures on the way. Today is the start of that very warm stretch with highs in the mid 80s, though possibly cooling down a bit near Lake Michigan. There will be a lot of sun.

It will be a dry night tonight with lows in the low 60s.

***HEAT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL 8PM***

FOR JEFFERSON AND WALWORTH COUNTIES

Sunday is going to be a hot one with highs around 90. Once again, it may cool down a bit near Lake Michigan. You won't see much in the way of clouds either.

There may be a tiny reprieve from the heat on Monday with highs around 80 with mid 80s inland.

This stretch of very warm/hot temperatures will continue, especially inland this upcoming week with each day getting well into the 80s to near 90 in spots.



TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer again.High: 86 and cooler along the lake at times.

Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Warm with a few clouds.

Low: 71.

Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot.

High: 90 and becoming a bit cooler lakeside.

Wind: S to E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 80 lakefront... 85 inland.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 lakefront... 87 inland.

WEDS: Mostly sunny and hot.

High: 90.



