Southeast Wisconsin weather: Very warm stretch of weather on the way

If you enjoyed this little reprieve from the warm weather, unfortunately we have a lot more of those very warm temperatures on the way. Today is the start of that very warm stretch with highs in the mid 80s, though possibly cooling down a bit near Lake Michigan. There will be a lot of sun.
It will be a dry night tonight with lows in the low 60s.
***HEAT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL 8PM***
FOR JEFFERSON AND WALWORTH COUNTIES
Sunday is going to be a hot one with highs around 90. Once again, it may cool down a bit near Lake Michigan. You won't see much in the way of clouds either.
There may be a tiny reprieve from the heat on Monday with highs around 80 with mid 80s inland.
This stretch of very warm/hot temperatures will continue, especially inland this upcoming week with each day getting well into the 80s to near 90 in spots.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer again.High: 86 and cooler along the lake at times.
Wind: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Warm with a few clouds.
Low: 71.
Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot.
High: 90 and becoming a bit cooler lakeside.
Wind: S to E 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy.
High: 80 lakefront... 85 inland.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 lakefront... 87 inland.
WEDS: Mostly sunny and hot.
High: 90.
