After yesterday's rain, our attention now turns toward the weekend heat and humidity. There will still be a small chance for a shower or storm today, but coverage will be limited. Areas of clouds this morning will move out, giving us more afternoon sunshine. Highs close to 80 today.

Still comfortable with our temperatures on Friday. A few models bring a weakening band of showers and storms through the middle of the day. It is a trend we will need to watch; for now, we're still keeping rain chances lower until more models agree. Highs in the lower 80s.

Watch: When heat index values reach over 100 degrees:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Very hot this weekend

We build in a three-day heat wave Saturday through Monday. Highs will push well into the 90s, with little to no relief even near the lake, with a good breeze from the southwest. With high humidity, heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees, and at times, even higher.

THURSDAY: Clouds Early Then Mostly Sunny, Slight Ch. Rain

High: 80

Wind: WNW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 65

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain

High: 82

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Hot, and Humid

High: 93, Heat Index: 103

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Hot, and Humid

High: 95, Heat Index: 105

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 93, Heat Index: 102

