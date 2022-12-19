Southeast Wisconsin weather: Very cold start to the work week

A very cold start to the workweek with Monday morning temperatures in the single digits inland, and near 10° by the lakefront. Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb into the mid 20s by the late afternoon.

A round of light snow moves in tonight through early Tuesday, with most places getting less than 1". Even though totals will be light, be ready for some slick spots during the Tuesday morning commute. The rest of Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Most of Wednesday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers arrive late as a major winter storm moves in. Snow will continue through Saturday, with the heaviest snow falling Friday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the amount of snow we'll see with this storm system, but holiday travelers, whether driving or flying, be prepared to alter your plans.

TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLow: 10

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Snow

High: 27

Wind: W/S 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Chance AM Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM Snow

High: 21

THURSDAY: Snow; Breezy

High: 24

FRIDAY: Snow, Windy

High: 19

