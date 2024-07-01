Southeast Wisconsin weather: Unseasonably cool again

If you liked Sunday's weather, then you will like today as we hit the repeat button. We'll see mostly sunny skies today with highs maybe a degree or two warmer than yesterday, in the low 70s. Most of the day will be sunny with just some high clouds filtering some sunshine in the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will increase tonight into Tuesday morning as moisture builds. Rain showers and thunderstorms are looking likely Tuesday, and we could see a couple rounds. Models are hinting that western Wisconsin will see the heaviest rainfall, but we could see some high totals and a flooding threat across southeastern Wisconsin.

Rain will wrap up by early Wednesday morning, which means most of the day will be dry with decreasing cloud cover. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Models have been trending a bit later with the next system. That would keep most of Independence Day dry but bring in more rain chances the night of the holiday and into Friday. We're still keeping rain chances in the forecast both days as we try to fine tune the details!



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, PM High CloudsHigh: 71

Wind: ESE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 62

Wind: SE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Rounds Of Rain & Storms, Breezy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Rain Very Early, Decreasing Clouds, Warm & Humid

High: 87

THURSDAY (4TH): Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower/Storm

High: 82

FRIDAY: Chance Rain/Storms

High: 79

