Southeast Wisconsin weather: Two seasons in one day

Back-to-back 60-degree days in Milwaukee! Hard to believe we are talking about snow showers and wind chills today, but I guess we live in Wisconsin so we shouldn't be too surprised!

It'll be a mild start to the day ahead of our cold front with temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Temperatures will hold steady until the cold front passes from north to south. Scattered snow showers will lead to quick bursts of snow with some minor accumulations. Temperatures will fall into the 20s during the late afternoon with wind chills in the teens due to a strong wind from the northeast.

There is the chance we could see a lake-effect snow band get close to Racine and Kenosha counties tonight and into Saturday morning. Some single digit wind chills are possible early Saturday with one more cold day with highs in the 30s.

We warm right back into the 50s on Sunday then 60s by Tuesday.



FRIDAY: Snow Arriving Midday, Highs In The Morning Then Falling Temps, Breezy High: 41

Wind: NE 10-20 mph G 30

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds & Cold, Lake Effect Near Racine and Kenosha?

Low: 18

Wind: NNE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 37

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 52

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 50 Lake 58 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, PM Showers & Storms

High: 65



