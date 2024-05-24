Southeast Wisconsin weather: Two rounds of storms on the way

Another two rounds of showers and storms are on the way today. Some storms could be strong to severe.

The first round of storms will move in during the late morning and early afternoon. If these storms are able to maintain their strength from overnight, they may deliver gusty winds as well as some hail. Depending on the position of the nearby warm front, isolated rotation cannot be ruled out.

Early storms will impact what happens later in the evening. If storms are able to move out quickly & allow the atmosphere to recover, a second round of storms will roll through during the evening hours. These storms could produce all types of severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and an isolated, embedded tornado or two. Stay with Storm Team 4; we'll be watching these storms closely.

Once the storms move out, sunshine is back for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms move back into the area on Sunday as low-pressure tracks through the Midwest. The severe weather chance remains low with the best chances just south of Wisconsin. Additional showers may continue into the first part of Memorial Day.



FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Storms likelySome could be strong/severe

High: 73 Lake 76 Inland

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/storms ending; Decreasing clouds

Low: 54

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72



SUNDAY: Showers/storms likely; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 68

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 67

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.