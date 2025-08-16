Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking weekend storms; Heavy rain possible

As expected, overnight showers/storms fizzled out before reaching SE Wisconsin. Temperatures are already off to a warm start & will quickly rise with morning sunshine. Highs jump into the 80s - near 90. With dew points near or above 70 degrees, heat index values could reach the upper 90s - near 100.

A cluster of storms over Minnesota tracks into central Wisconsin late this morning and early afternoon. While the bulk of the rain stays North, some areas near & North of Milwaukee may get clipped by storms this afternoon. Gusty winds are the biggest concern. While heavy rain is possible with any storms, these first couple of rounds will be progressive and should limit any major concerns of flooding.

However, during the overnight hours, steering flow essentially vanishes. The low-level jet may feed continuous rounds of showers/storms over some part of southern Wisconsin. If this were to occur over any portion of the Milwaukee Metro area, a rapid return to flooding conditions is expected. There is a considerable amount of uncertainty of where these stagnant storms may set up. Storm Team 4 will monitor this closely.

As storms fade tomorrow morning, a residual outflow boundary will be the focus of additional development on Sunday. Additional rounds of rain are expected Monday and into early Tuesday. This will be impacted by what happens on Sunday.

Overall, SE Wisconsin is looking at 1-3" of rainfall thru early Tuesday. Locally higher amounts are possible. These areas would be most susceptible to flash flooding or rapid rises on rivers. Please stay tuned for updates to the forecast.

Drier and more comfortable weather arrives towards the middle of next week.



SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid; Chance Rain/Storms

High: 86

Wind: SW 5-10

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms Likely; Heavy Rain Possible

Low: 70

Wind: S 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid; Chance Storms

High: 78

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 86

TUESDAY: Chance AM Showers/Storms

High: 81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 74

