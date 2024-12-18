Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Thursday snow

Overnight snow showers have been light and were seen exiting the area before daybreak. Not much snow accumulated. Clouds remain overhead today as highs climb into the mid 30s. Cooler air sets in tonight as lows dip into the lower 20s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an Alberta Clipper that moves through the Great Lakes tomorrow into early Friday. Scattered snow showers are expected throughout Thursday with pockets of moderate snow possible. Most places can expect to receive 1-3" of snowfall. As of Wednesday morning, the highest snowfall totals were trending North. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties effective Thursday morning through Friday morning.

Expect impacts to the Thursday evening commute as well as slippery stretches on the roadways first thing Friday. The storm track is still shifting. Snowfall totals may be adjusted later this afternoon/evening.

Cooler and clearer conditions will set up for the weekend. Highs fall into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly CloudyHigh: 34

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

Low: 21

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Snow Likely; 1-3" Possible (Higher Totals North)

High: 33

FRIDAY: Chance AM Snow; Partly Cloudy

High: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

