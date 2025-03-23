Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Sunday's rain/snow mix

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an approaching low-pressure system that will drive up winds today and bring a rain/snow mix to much of Wisconsin. An approaching warm front was lifting out of SW Wisconsin - producing a few isolated sprinkles. The main band of rain showers arrives later this afternoon in SE Wisconsin. Given cold air aloft & near the surface, there is a growing potential for a snow mix North of Milwaukee - especially towards Fond Du Lac & Sheboygan. A slushy accumulation of 1-3" is possible in these areas depending on how persistent the slushy snow is.

Overall, 0.5-0.75" of rainfall is expected across the area as rain showers continue through the early evening hours. Rain wraps up after 9 p.m.

Westerly winds take over tonight - gusting as high as 40 mph.

A few flurries are possible early Monday morning but the impacts to travel appear very low.

Gusty winds persist on Monday as highs return to the mid-40s under increasing sunshine.

Outside of a few hit-and-miss showers, the work week is trending towards average with highs in the 40s.

The next best chance of rain arrives next weekend as highs jump through the 50s and toward 60-degrees!



SUNDAY: Cloudy, Rain/Snow Mix Likely; BreezyHigh: 45

Wind: SE 15-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending; Slight Chance Flurries; Gusty Winds

Low: 31

Wind: W 15-25 G40 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy

High: 44

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 46

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 54

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.