Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Sunday storms and heat

A HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MILWAUKEE, RACINE, KENOSHA, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES SUNDAY FROM 2 PM TO 7 PM. HEAT INDEX VALUES COULD REACH 100° IN THESE AREAS, TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO STAY COOL.

A line of thunderstorms is moving through southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. Most of the line has been sub-severe, but some storms will be capable of producing gusty winds (up to or exceeding 50mph) as well as lightning and heavy downpours. If the storms are able to hold together, they're expected to reach Milwaukee closer to 7am.

Once the storms clear the area, a rapid warm-up is expected. Highs climb into the lower and mid 90s. With dew points in the 70s, heat index values will soar towards 100-degrees in some spots. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 2pm for portions of SE Wisconsin.

Additional showers and storms (some strong) are again possible this evening as a disturbance moves in from the West. The strongest storms may contain gusty winds and hail.

A final round of showers and storms is possible on Monday afternoon/evening. Highs will be a touch cooler, but it'll still feel hot & humid.

Cooler & calmer weather is expected for the remainder of the week.



SUNDAY: AM Rain; Afternoon clearing; PM StormsHigh: 92, Heat Index near 100

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Storms; Partly Cloudy & Warm

Low: 72

Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 90, Heat Index near 100

TUESDAY: Early Isolated Rain/Storms; Becoming Sunny

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

