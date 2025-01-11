Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Sunday snow

Scattered snow showers roll into southern Wisconsin after midnight. 1-2" of snowfall is expected across the Milwaukee area through Sunday morning.
Scattered snow showers roll into southern Wisconsin after midnight. 1-2" of snowfall is expected across the Milwaukee area.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a clipper system that moves in late tonight and throughout Sunday. In the meantime, partly sunny conditions are expected for Saturday. Highs reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Snow showers begin around and just after midnight in southern Wisconsin. Periods of light to moderate snow are expected through daybreak. 1-2" snowfall accumulations are expected across much of the area. Some places farther NW of Milwaukee could reach as high as 3" of snowfall accumulation.

While the bulk of the snow ends by midday Sunday, a few light snow showers are possible during the late afternoon/evening as the clipper departs Wisconsin.

After the snow, an arctic blast of cold air descends into Wisconsin. Overnight lows crash into the single-digits first thing Monday morning. Highs only top out in the teens. Wind chills may dive well below-zero early next week.

SATURDAY: Partly CloudyHigh:30
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Likely; Cloudy
Low: 25
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Snow Likely; Additional light PM snow showers possible
High: 35

MONDAY: Very Cold; Windy & Sunny
High: 17, Wind Chill 0 to -10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold
High: 14 Wind Chill: -20 to -10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold
High: 21

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.