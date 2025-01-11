Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Sunday snow

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a clipper system that moves in late tonight and throughout Sunday. In the meantime, partly sunny conditions are expected for Saturday. Highs reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Snow showers begin around and just after midnight in southern Wisconsin. Periods of light to moderate snow are expected through daybreak. 1-2" snowfall accumulations are expected across much of the area. Some places farther NW of Milwaukee could reach as high as 3" of snowfall accumulation.

While the bulk of the snow ends by midday Sunday, a few light snow showers are possible during the late afternoon/evening as the clipper departs Wisconsin.

After the snow, an arctic blast of cold air descends into Wisconsin. Overnight lows crash into the single-digits first thing Monday morning. Highs only top out in the teens. Wind chills may dive well below-zero early next week.



SATURDAY: Partly CloudyHigh:30

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Likely; Cloudy

Low: 25

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Snow Likely; Additional light PM snow showers possible

High: 35

MONDAY: Very Cold; Windy & Sunny

High: 17, Wind Chill 0 to -10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold

High: 14 Wind Chill: -20 to -10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold

High: 21

